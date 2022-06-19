Man United statement on Richard Arnold pub meeting

Manchester United statement.

Man United have reacted to the news that CEO Richard Arnold met with unhappy supporters in Cheshire a pub on Saturday afternoon.

It has been reported that Arnold received a tip-off about a planned protest at his nearby home, before taking it upon himself to meet the The 1958 supporters group at the pub in which they had arranged to gather beforehand.

Richard Arnold fan meeting.

Arnold was filmed discussing a number of topics with the fans, including the Glazer ownership of the club, transfer plans and the regular leaking of information from the Old Trafford dressing room last season.

“Richard heard that a group of fans had gathered in a pub near his house,” a Man United spokesperson said.

“He went to meet them, bought them all a drink, listened to their views, and explained what the club is doing to deliver success on the pitch, improve the stadium, and strengthen engagement with fans.”

Arnold on the Glazers and sponsors: "They're rock hard, They're not frightened." pic.twitter.com/bI3Iz0NMWC — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) June 18, 2022

Fan speaks out.

Man United supporter protests against the Glazers have intensified in recent years, with the club being starved of on-pitch success while making regular mistakes in the transfer market.

“The thing he (Arnold) kept saying was that attacking sponsors and investors is damaging the club. So what The ’58 are doing is working,” one of the supporters present in the pub told JOE.

“He’s saying ‘If you love United, you’re not helping United.’ I asked him what would he have us do instead and he shrugged. We are trying to damage the club so sponsorship stops and they are forced to sell.

“He told us protests can carry on but that we can’t have flares inside the Munich Tunnel or the ground,” the group member added. “He said carry on protesting and that he’d pushed for those protests not to be stopped, even though others have asked for them to be banned.”

Richard Arnold.

Arnold took over as Man United CEO in January, replacing the almost universally-unpopular Ed Woodward in the role.

While it will take a lot to gain the trust of supporters, the new man appears to have gotten off to a good start, with the fan adding: “We’re not making him out to be a hero, but we respect the fact he came out to see us and speak about things.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, richard arnold