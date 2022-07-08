Erik ten Hag names 31-man Man United squad for pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia

Man United name squad for tour.

Erik ten Hag has named a 31-man squad for Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

The headline news is that Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be on the plane bound for Bangkok, with the club reiterating in a statement that the 37-year-old is dealing with a family issue.

As well as that, it has been reported in recent days that Ronaldo is looking to leave the club, just 10 months after returning for a second spell at Old Trafford.

United jet off on tour.

Despite the high-profile omission, Ten Hag will be keen to jet off with those who are travelling for the four-match series, as he looks to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the new season.

Due to the pandemic, this is United’s first tour since 2019, meaning that even experienced players such as Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes will be heading to far-flung lands with their Red Devils teammates for the first time.

🚨 #MUTOUR22 SQUAD 🚨 Erik has named a 3️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season… 💪🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

Players looking to impress.

Youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage will also be given a chance to impress the new manager, as will new signing from Feyernoord, Tyrell Malacia.

Tahith Chong, James Garner and Ethan Laird will hope to make an impression after returning from loan spells, while goalkeepers Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar, along with Facundo Pellistri, are the only members of the travelling party who are yet to make a senior competitive appearance for United.

Defender Phil Jones is staying at home to work on a specialist pre-season programme, while Brandon Williams is staying behind due to a “small issue.”

Work work work 😁 pic.twitter.com/OML7JtR2lv — Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) July 8, 2022

Tour schedule.

United are due to face Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday of next week, before flying to Melbourne to take on Melbourne Victory on July 15th and Crystal Palace on July 19th.

The tour will be rounded off with a game against Aston Villa in Perth on July 23rd.

The full travelling party for Man United’s tour can be read below:

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Tom Heaton

Nathan Bishop

Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly

Diogo Dalot

Ethan Laird

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Tyrell Malacia

Luke Shaw

Alex Telles

Axel Tuanzebe

Raphael Varane

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad

Bruno Fernandes

Fred

James Garner

Hannibal

Zidane Iqbal

Scott McTominay

Facundo Pellistri

Charlie Savage

Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong

Anthony Elanga

Alejandro Garnacho

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

