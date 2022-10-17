Man United v Spurs: How to watch on TV in Ireland this midweek

How to watch Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur in Ireland.

Man United face Spurs in the Premier League this coming Wednesday and the match will be broadcast live on TV in Ireland.

The meeting of the two sides is one of nine top flight games this midweek, with Arsenal v Manchester City postponed to make room for the Gunners’ Europa League clash with PSV.

That game had initially been called off due to events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Man United v Spurs on TV this Wednesday.

When does Man United v Spurs take place?

Man United host Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday October 19th, with a kick-off time of 8.15pm.

How can I watch Man United v Spurs on TV in Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 in Ireland, as will Brighton v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (7.30pm), and Leicester City v Leeds United on Thursday (8.15pm).

All of the other Premier League midweek games will be available via the red button. These games are as follows:

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Tuesday); Bournemouth v Southampton, Brentford v Chelsea, Liverpool v West Ham, Newcastle v Everton (all Wednesday); and Fulham v Aston Villa (Thursday).

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

More information can be found here.

In the UK, all nine midweek games will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

What is at stake?

With Manchester City being strong title favourites, and Arsenal currently leading the charge, both Man United and Spurs can probably only realistically aim for a top-four finish this season.

This match will go a long way to determining those credentials for each team, with United set to start the game seven points behind the visitors, who sit in third.

Spurs are coming into the game after earning back-to-back wins over Brighton and Everton, while United have won only one of their last three league games.

