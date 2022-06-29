Man United’s imminent signing cites ex-Liverpool hero as his inspiration

Man United close in on Tyrell Malacia.

Manchester United appear to be closing in on the signing of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia, after the Red Devils reportedly hijacked his imminent move to Lyon.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is known to be an admirer of the 22-year-old Feyenoord star, from his time managing the club’s Dutch top flight rivals Ajax.

“The agreement is there.”

It emerged on Tuesday afternoon that a deal is in place between the clubs, with Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen quoted as saying: “The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell.”

If the deal is signed, it is expected that the full-back will compete with – or at least push – Luke Shaw for a starting spot at Old Trafford, leaving the futures of both Alex Telles and Brandon Williams in doubt.

Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon. 🔴 #MUFC Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

Tyrell Malacia’s career.

Malacia has so far won five caps for the Netherlands after being given his debut in September 2021.

His breakthrough season with Feyenoord came in 2017/18, when the they won the Dutch Cup, and he has gone on to play 136 times for the club, scoring four goals.

The 22-year-old also helped his side to this year’s inaugural Uefa Europa Conference League Final, playing 88 minutes in the Tirana showpiece as they lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Georginio Wijnaldum cited as inspiration.

While he is a lively presence on the pitch, Malacia tends to remain low-key off it, a trait he feels is similar to international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum, once of United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.

“I see a lot of myself in Georginio, as a person, ” Malacia is quoted as saying about the 31-year-old. “Calm, but he knows what he wants. I am very much on my own a lot in my room.”

Malacia is also described as ‘grounded’ and well-connected to his roots in South Rotterdam.

Ten Hag’s Man United revolution.

“People I’m with say, ‘I keep forgetting that you’re a professional football player’,” Malacia has said, as quoted by Ebonyst. “But I don’t see myself as that professional footballer at all. I don’t use it either, I’m too shy for that.”

Malacia shares an agent with Netherlands teammate Frenkie de Jong, a player who United are also hoping to sign this summer, as Ten Hag’s Dutch revolution begins.

