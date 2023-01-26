How to watch the Man United v Reading FA Cup game on TV in Ireland

How to watch Man United v Reading on TV in Ireland.

Manchester United host Reading in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend and here’s how you can watch it on TV in Ireland.

The Red Devils will face the Royals in the FA Cup for the third time in seven seasons, after previously knocking them out in the third round in both 2017 and 2019.

United fans of a certain vintage will be very familiar with Reading boss Paul Ince, who won two Premier League titles with the Old Trafford club as a player, while Irish viewers will hope to see Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long line out for the away side.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v Reading in Ireland.

When does Man United v Reading take place?

Man United host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday January 28th, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch Man United v Reading on TV in Ireland?

There will be two options for viewers in Ireland to watch the game. Roy Keane and Ian Wright will be providing analysis on ITV4, with coverage on the channel set to get underway at 7.15pm. Virgin customers can find ITV4 on channel 132.

Alternatively, viewers can tune into Premier Sports 1, where coverage will start at 7.55pm.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

What is at stake?

United took a big step towards winning their first trophy in five years on Wednesday night, when they defeated Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

With a place in one Wembley final all but assured, manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping to make progress towards another one, as United look to lift the FA Cup for just the third time this century.

Reading’s chances of reaching a first-ever FA Cup Final are remote, but a victory at Old Trafford would be a huge confidence boost, as they look to move towards the play-off places in the EFL Championship.

