Man United reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager

Ralf Rangnick to take Man United interim role.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become the club’s interim manager until the end of May.

The Athletic reports that Rangnick has agreed a six-month deal, followed by two further years in a consultancy role.

Ralf Rangnick is a highly-influential coach.

The German is currently Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow and the deal with Man United is subject to the Russian club agreeing to release him from his contract.

The 63-year-old is often referred to as the ‘Godfather of modern coaching in Germany,’ and has influenced the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

He is closely associated with the Red Bull teams, having previously been director of football at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, while also enjoying two spells as head coach with the latter

Rangnick to take charge after Chelsea game.

His most successful spell as a coach came with Schalke 04, winning the German Cup in 2010/11, the same season that the club reached the semi-final of the Champions League, where they would lose to Alex Ferguson’s Man United side by an aggregate score of 6-1.

Work permit issues mean that Rangnick won’t be in charge for this Sunday’s Premier League visit to Chelsea, allowing caretaker manager Michael Carrick to take charge of a second game after he steered the Red Devils into the knockout stage of the Champions League courtesy of a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday.

Man United parted company with previous manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Sunday after a miserable run of results saw them win just one out of last seven Premier League matches.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/wjQyiRzfeE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 25, 2021

After recent humiliations at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday appeared to be the final straw for the club’s owners.

In a statement confirming Solskjaer’s departure, Man United said that they will look for an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing a permanent replacement for the Norwegian.