Here’s how to watch Man United’s final two pre-season friendlies from Ireland.

This weekend, Man United will wrap up their pre-season campaign with a double-header against La Liga opposition, which will be key to Erik ten Hag’s final planning as he prepares for his first season as manager of the Red Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know about Man United’s final two pre-season matches and how to watch them on TV in Ireland.

Who are Man United playing this weekend?

Man United take on their 21/22 Champions League conquerers Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday July 30th, with an Irish kick-off time of 12.45pm.

They will then travel back to Manchester in preparation for Ten Hag’s first home game in charge, against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday July 31st. This match will kick-off at 4pm.

The decision to play two matches in as many days is said to be down to the new manager, who wanted as many players as possible to get 90 minutes in their legs on the weekend before the start of the Premier League season.

It’s thought that Ten Hag will field his strongest side against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, before a largely back-up XI takes on Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

How can I watch the Man United friendlies on TV in Ireland?

Both matches will be broadcast live for those registered on the Manchester United website, the official club app and on MUTV.

What is at stake?

It’s set to be a huge season for Man United and they will want to head into the opening Premier League match with Brighton in as good a place as possible.

Ten Hag’s men largely impressed on the recent pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, winning three matches and drawing one, with a goal difference of +9

However, the Dutch coach made clear that a loss of focus like the one seen in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa will not be tolerated.

One clean sheet out of four matches is also a recored that Ten Hag will want to improve on, although at the other end of the field the attacking triumvirate of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have looked sharp.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo is around to play his part in United’s forward line remains to be seen, although new signing Christian Eriksen is expected to make his debut for the club this weekend.

Ten Hag’s side will kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on Sunday August 7th.

