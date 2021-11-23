Man United players reportedly unhappy with Irish coach remaining on staff

Manchester United players unhappy with Irish coach.

Man United players are unhappy that Irish coach Kieran McKenna has been kept on in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, according to reports.

The Fermanagh man had been a member of the Norwegian’s coaching staff and remains in place alongside Mike Phelan and interim manager Michael Carrick, as the Old Trafford club look to identify a permanent manager.

Kieran McKenna under scrutiny.

After October’s 5-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher called out McKenna and Carrick for being too inexperienced to coach a club as big as Man United.

“You can’t have people learning on a job, who have never been at a club like this in their lives,” the ex-Liverpool defender said.

“Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna… they’ve never coached before in their lives. They need someone who has been there before.”

Man United coach is “dry and school-teacherly.”

The Daily Mail now reports that certain Red Devils players might be on the same page as Carragher, with some surprised at how he has been given such an important role at the club.

McKenna is described as “dry and school-teacherly in his delivery,” while some players have “privately wondered how he had risen to such a position of power under the Norwegian.”

35-year-old McKenna moved to Old Trafford in 2016 after a spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur’s under-18 side. He was promoted to the Old Trafford first team coaching staff by Jose Mourinho in 2018 before being kept on by Solskjaer when he took over as manager.

Irish coach remains at Old Trafford.

Colleagues at Spurs are also said to be surprised at McKenna’s Old Trafford rise and with a permanent replacement for Solskjaer set to be in place by next summer at the latest, the Irishman’s time at Old Trafford could well be coming to an end.

For the time being though, Man United players will have to make do with largely the same coaching team who they weren’t convinced by under Solskjaer, with the exception of the former striker himself.

McKenna will be in the dugout, alongside Carrick and Phelan, for Tuesday evening’s Champions League trip to Villarreal.

