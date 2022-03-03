Some Man United players are reportedly questioning the continued selection of Harry Maguire

Manchester United players question Harry Maguire.

Man United players are reportedly questioning the continued selection of club captain Harry Maguire amid his poor form this season.

Maguire has come in for much criticism during a season in which the club have performed below expectations as a whole.

Harry Maguire under scrutiny.

The England international has made a number of high-profile errors, leading to some supporters questioning not only his captaincy of the club but his place in Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI, with many calling for Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof to be the first-choice partnership at the centre of defence.

It is now being reported that fans aren’t alone in this opinion, with a number of Maguire’s Man United teammates now questioning his position in the team.

The Times reports that ‘Harry Maguire’s continued selection in Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-up has been privately questioned by members of the Manchester United squad.

‘Performances do not meet Man United standards.’

‘His dip in form has not impressed some of his team-mates, who have aired their grievances among themselves at the club’s Carrington training ground. They felt that some of the defender’s performances did not meet the club’s standards,’ it is added in the article, published on Thursday morning.

The story appears to be a result of the latest leak to come out of Man United this season, with several reports of squad disharmony emerging from within the walls of Old Trafford throughout the campaign.

However, Maguire is one player to have openly denied such unrest in recent weeks, with Marcus Rashford also taking to Twitter to deny the stories.

Paul Parker calls for sale.

The latest Maguire story comes after former Man United defender Paul Parker urged the club to sell their captain, in an interview with The Express earlier this week.

“If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they’ll have to think about it,” the former Red Debils full-back said.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they’re looking for and where the club wants to be.”

Maguire’s next opportunity to win supporters over will come on Sunday when United visit arch-rivals Manchester City, in a game that kicks off at 4.30pm.

