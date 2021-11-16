Some Man United players feel “misled” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after broken promises

Manchester United players are feeling “misled”.

Certain Man United players feel “misled” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he apparently broke promises he made to them during the summer.

ESPN reports that the Norwegian manager admitted that he had overplayed key players last season as the Red Devils balanced their Premier League campaign with a run to the Europa League Final, as well as going deep into the FA Cup.

Man United players frustrated with Solskjaer.

The feeling among many supporters was that Solskjaer lacked trust in some of Man United’s peripheral players and this was never more evident than in that Gdansk final against Villarreal, when the manager didn’t make a substitution until the tenth minute of extra time.

During the close season, Solskjaer reportedly made promises to squad members that they would be more involved this term, with ESPN naming Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata and Alex Telles as the players in question.

However, that has not materialised with Solskjaer once again appearing reluctant to shuffle his pack despite United’s dreadful form of late.

Lingard among players left out.

Three of their most standout defeats, Old Trafford humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City as well as an away loss to Leicester City, contained eight of the same starting players, leading to frustration among some of the aforementioned stars, who are left wondering what they can do to break into the side.

Dutch midfielder van de Beek has played only 16 Premier League minutes this season while Lingard has yet to start in the competition, despite scoring two goals as a substitute.

The England midfielder has only been named in Solskjaer’s starting XI once and that was in September’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United, a game in which Mata also started for the only time.

Nobody is more frustrated than me. I have to keep my head up, no excuses. pic.twitter.com/6O5tx2Caom — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) November 6, 2021

While Bailly has had a run in the team of late, he was said to have been frustrated when Harry Maguire was picked ahead of him in the Leicester defeat, with the feeling being that the club captain was being rushed back from injury.

Man United have picked up just one win in their last six Premier League matches and currently lie sixth in the table after 11 matches.

Next up, a trip to Watford this coming Saturday.

