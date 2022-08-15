Man United players reportedly clashed ahead of Brentford humiliation

Manchester United players clash.

Man United players reportedly clashed at training two days before their humiliating defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side went down 4-0 to the Bees, with all the goals being scored in the opening 35 minutes, as Thomas Frank’s side made the Red Devils look like a schoolboy outfit.

Man United tensions explode.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting on Monday morning that tensions were already simmering as a “huge dressing room argument” erupted at the club’s Carrington training base on Thursday.

Players reportedly quarrelled, while cliques that separated the squad last season appear to remain in place, with some players still sceptical of Harry Maguire’s position as club captain.

As well as that, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been eating lunch alone at Manchester United’s training ground, as the fallout from their terrible start to the season continues.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation.

After starting the opening day defeat to Brighton on the bench, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes against Brentford on Saturday.

Once again, Ronaldo was seen remonstrating with his teammates on the pitch, and the latest report from The Athletic suggests that the atmosphere is no more rosy behind the scenes.

The publication reports on Monday morning that he has been eating alone at Carrington, has been “flapping his arms” in training and is “attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by the new manager.”

The forward still wishes to leave the club and according to journalist Guillem Balague, Atletico Madrid are still looking into the possibility of signing him.

Manchester United have considered the departure of #CR7 for a while, Ragnick thought getting rid of him was essential for the good of the team. But only one club really interested but can't adjust the numbers #Simeone wants him at Atlético to do a Luis Suarez with him. And… pic.twitter.com/kO2bYOo3Hn — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 15, 2022

Man United punishment.

Ronaldo did take part in running drills on Sunday after Ten Hag cancelled a planned day off as punishment for Saturday’s performance in London.

Players were reportedly ordered to run 13.8km, which was the difference in the combined distances ran between United and Brentford, as the home side ran 109.4km compared to the 95.6km ran by the visitors.

With just seven days to go until United host arch-rivals Liverpool, Ten Hag will be hoping for some sort of positive reaction.

