Erik ten Hag dropped a Man United player for lateness during pre-season tour

Erik ten Hag dropped a Manchester United player for lateness during the club’s recent pre-season tour, it has been reported.

Known for his strict discipline, the Dutchman is wasting no time in getting his message across to his players, and one in particular has learned about the consequences the hard way.

The Athletic reports that a Red Devils player was twice late for team meetings during the 18-day trip to Thailand and Australia, and was subsequently left out of Ten Hag’s line-up for one of the club’s tour matches as a way of punishment.

It has also emerged that Ten Hag has taken a hardline approach to the media commitments of his players, many of whom were in demand on the recent money-spinning tour.

The 52-year-old has reportedly demanded to know “when and why” squad members were being asked to speak publicly, with his mantra that “rest is training” pointing to a desire that they should have plenty of down-time in between work.

Ten Hag is, however, open to the theory that allowing players to communicate directly with supporters, rather than with empty social media posts, can improve relations after the disaster of last season.

The new manager’s strictness has been welcomed by senior stars such as David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes, but the latter did reveal a softer side to Ten Hag during an interview on tour.

“He gives the players the freedom to make their choices, but obviously he has his own rules to follow and also he wants to give some responsibility to the older ones, or the ones that show themselves the same way he wants to be,” said the Portuguese midfielder.

“At the same time, he’s strict, he’s tough but he’s a quite nice guy to chat to and any easy one to chat to, honestly.”

This lighter side of the former Ajax coach has been backed up in The Athletic, who describe a lesser-seen sense of humour, which was on display during the tour.

“Staff say his humour is often delivered so deadpan that some initially struggle to determine if he is being serious,” writes Laurie Whitwell.

United’s tour ended with three wins and one draw out of four matches but more importantly, it will have provided Ten Hag with plenty of opportunity to tweak his game-plan and to get to know his players ahead of the more serious games to come.

The club will wrap up their pre-season friendlies this Saturday and Sunday when two different starting XIs are expected to line up against Atletico Madrid in Oslo, before a game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford just 27 hours later.

United’s Premier League campaign will begin at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7th.

