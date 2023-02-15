Man United Treble-winner called his house ‘Camp Nou’ after the venue for his greatest night

Manchester United return to Camp Nou.

Man United return to the Camp Nou on Thursday, 24 years after the Barcelona venue hosted one of the greatest nights in the club’s history.

On May 26th 1999, injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured a 2-1 victory for Alex Ferguson’s side over Bayern Munich in the Champions League Final.

The result also meant that United became the first, and so far only, English club to win a Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season.

In recent days, Sheringham has given a fascinating interview on the official Man United podcast, in which he recalls the dramatic closing stages of the game in minute detail.

Man United legend recalls famous night at Camp Nou.

“I think I’ve told this story 15,000 times,” says the ex-England striker in the episode. “People want to tell me where they were when they were watching it.

“Whether they smashed the lights out in their bedroom. Or they were watching in a bar in South Africa with a load of Germans. They want to hear my story and they want to tell me theirs.

“This is how it felt.”

“That’s the beauty and the history of scoring goals in cup finals. People talk about money and how much you’ve got at the end of your career but it isn’t about that. It’s about moments that you aspire to have when you’re growing up, practising and kicking the ball against a wall.

“You think then, ‘I hope I do this in a cup final at some stage. I hope I do it in a Champions League final. I’ve watched all these other players do it and one day that might be me.’

“And I’ve done it, I was there and now we can pass on the excitement and the buzz of what it felt like. People say ‘Go on, tell me how it felt Ted’. This is how it felt.”

Tribute to famous venue.

Sheringham also revealed that the night meant so much to him that a few years later he named his home ‘Camp Nou,’ in honour of the famous venue.

“I had a house built in 2005 and at the end, when it was finished, it was the perfect house, so I called it Camp Nou after that fantastic night,” he says.

Europa League.

The stakes will be a little bit lower on Thursday when Erik ten Hag takes the current Man United team to Barcelona for the first leg of a Europa League knockout stage play-off.

However, the match is sure to bring back memories for any Man United fan who was lucky to be there all those years ago, as well as those who watched the momentous occasion from afar.

Kick-off time and Irish TV details for Thursday’s game can be found here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barcelona, Champions League, Manchester United, Teddy Sheringham