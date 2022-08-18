Ex-Man United captain insists they are not too good to get relegated

Manchester United in “danger of being relegated.”

Man United aren’t too good to get relegated from the Premier League, after their disastrous start to the season.

That’s the warning from former Red Devils captain Willie Morgan who, of all the players in United’s history, knows more than most about dropping into the second tier of English football.

Wille Morgan feels Man United could get relegated.

Morgan was the captain of the most recent United side to get relegated, when they finished second-from-bottom of the old Division 1 at the end of the 1973/74 season.

While it was a dark moment in the club’s history, the Scot feels that the current crop of United players are actually worse than his side, and could be in danger of a similar fate if they don’t get their act together.

“They say no one’s too good to go down and that old adage certainly applies to the current bunch of players,” Morgan told The Sun. “The alarm bells have got to be ringing around Old Trafford because we went down and we were a better team than this lot now.

“We had better players, a togetherness that bonded us and a real camaraderie but still came a cropper. We made the mistake of feeling we were too good to go down at first but we got unlucky with injuries and had lots of bad luck.

“The current lot really are pathetic — they aren’t as good as we were so they’ll be praying that Lady Luck doesn’t turn against them.”

Fall from grace.

The 1974 relegation came just six years after United were crowned champions of Europe for the first time, under the management of the legendary Matt Busby.

However, with Busby retired, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law departed, and George Best a fading force, the break-up of that great team culminated in the ultimate humiliation.

“Fortunes were clearly fading at United that season and everything that could go wrong did go wrong for us,” Morgan continues.

“You just don’t contemplate thinking you could possibly go down when you’re at a club of United’s stature but everything seemed to conspire against us.

“And once you’re in that situation and gravity is pulling at your legs and nothing is going your way, it’s amazing how difficult it is to get out of trouble.

“It’s too early to say the current team are in a relegation fight because we’re only two games in but they need to get their act together and do it quickly.

“The current side look spineless and that’s something that could never be levelled at our side and the way people like Harry Maguire are falling apart speaks volumes.

“But the thing that really worries me will be the fact they are a right mess on and off the field. It’s a sorry state of affairs and it breaks my heart because I love the club.”

Morgan’s United team managed to bounce back to the top flight immediately, by winning the old Division 2 in 1974/75.

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, United lost their opening Premier League game of this season, going down 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

This was followed up by an embarrassing 4-0 surrender to Brentford last week, with all four goals for the Bees coming within 25 first half minutes.

