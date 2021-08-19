Man United have launched three new kits.

Manchester United’s new home and away kits for the 2021/22 season have been unveiled and judging by social media reaction, fans are happy with what they’ve seen.

New sponsor TeamViewer adorns the front of all three and the red home version has already been worn in competitive action, during the 5-1 dismantling of Leeds United in Saturday’ Premier League opener.

Man United away kit.

Fans are still waiting to see the two new change kits in action but with the first away trip of the season taking the club to Southampton this Sunday, they won’t have to wait long.

There are two options, with one being this “snowflake” effort which is a nod to the away jersey of 1990 – 1992, when Alex Ferguson was putting the final plans in place for his first great United side.

The other option is the new third kit which was launched last week and is, according to a poll conducted by United, the most popular of the club’s new jerseys.

The shirt is seen as a throwback to the much-loved black away jersey of 1993 to 1995 and, according to the United website, is a “nod to the icons that wore it back then, such as Eric Cantona.”

Previous trips to Southampton.

With Southampton set to wear their traditional red and white stripes at St. Mary’s, Man United have confirmed that the new blue and yellow third kit will be worn by their players on Sunday.

The club’s website says: “We can reveal that the lads will rock the electrifying blue, yellow and black third strip, officially launched last Thursday.

“United’s new gear takes inspiration from the 1993/94 away shirt, a season in which the Reds ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at the Saints’ old home, The Dell, thanks to goals from Lee Sharpe, Eric Cantona and Denis Irwin.”

A Man United trip to the south coast also brings back memories of April 1996 when Alex Ferguson’s side changed out of their infamous grey strip at half time, emerging in blue and white stripes for the second half as they lost 3-1 to The Saints at The Dell.

Ferguson felt that his players couldn’t see each other in their grey outfits and the club never wore the strip again.

Now that supporters know what United will be wearing, the only question that remains is whether new signing Raphael Varane will be making his club debut in blue and yellow on Sunday.

The French defender was unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of the victory over Leeds, a game in which fellow new arrival Jadon Sancho made his United debut off the bench.

