Man United face reunion with ex-player after he signs with Australian club just days before friendly

Man United face Nani reunion.

Manchester United are set to renew acquaintances with an old player, after Melbourne Victory tied up the signing of Luis Nani just days before the two clubs are set to meet in a friendly.

Nani spent eight seasons at United between 2007 and 2015, before embarking on a nomadic journey across continents which has now led him to the A-League outfit.

Nani signs with Melbourne Victory.

“Melbourne Victory is pleased to announce the signing of UEFA Champions League and European Championship winner Luis Nani for the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season,” Victory announced in a statement.

“The 35-year-old will start his journey at the Club for the 2022/23 campaign from Italian side Venezia, previously playing for some of the giants of world football – including Sporting Lisbon and Fenerbahce, along with Manchester United, where he made over 100 appearances.”

That’s understating things slightly, as Nani actually made 230 appearances for the Old Trafford club in all competitions, finding the net on 40 occasions.

Much-changed Man United squad.

The winger has landed in Australia just days before his new team take on Erik ten Hag’s United side in a pre-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, it’s a much-changed squad since the 35-year-old last wore the red shirt, with goalkeeper David de Gea being the only player on United’s tour who would have played with him at Old Trafford, given that Cristiano Ronaldo has remained at home.

Nani was often a frustrating presence for United fans during his time at the club but he did contribute to one their most successful periods, while scoring some spectacular goals along the way.

He won four Premier League titles overall, as well as the 2008 Champions League, which he helped to secure by scoring a penalty in a shootout victory over Chelsea in the Moscow final.

Post-United career.

Nani’s post-United career has taken him to Fenerbache, Valencia, Lazio, Sporting Lisbon, Orlando City and Venezia before his move to Melbourne.

As he has gotten older, his leadership skills have come to the fore, having captained Orlando, as well as taking the captain’s armband from Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2016 final victory over France, when his illustrious teammate went off injured midway through the first half.

📅 On this day, 6 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson waited for Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani like a proud father after their EURO 2016 victory. 🏆🇵🇹❤️ 🎥 @fourfourtwosg pic.twitter.com/u8rJIomJ5N — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 10, 2022

Nani: “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

“I’m excited to be coming to the A-League with Melbourne Victory and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Nani of his new adventure Down Under.

“I have spoken with the coach, Tony, and I know that Melbourne Victory is a Club that wants to achieve success and I want to play a role in helping the team achieve that.”

Before United travel to Australia, they take on Liverpool in another pre-season friendly in Thailand. More information on that here.

Nani signed for Man Utd #OTD in 2007. A few months later he endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful by taking the p*ss out of Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/6WYjDqkCM8 — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) July 7, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Nani