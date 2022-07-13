Man United v Melbourne Victory: Day, time and how to watch in Ireland

Manchester United v Melbourne Victory.

Man United take on Melbourne Victory in a pre-season friendly on Friday and we have all of the information on how to watch the game in Ireland.

Erik ten Hag’s Man United reign got off to the ideal start in Bangkok on Tuesday, as the Red Devils overcame arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellestri.

Granted, it was just a pre-season run-out but there were a number of signs to suggest that the Dutch manager can take United in the right direction, after the misery of last season.

Here’s how to watch United’s next pre-season game against Melbourne Victory from Ireland.

When does Man United v Melbourne Victory take place?

Man United will take on the four-time A-League champions at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Friday July 15th.

The match will kick off at 8.05pm local time, which is 11.05am here in Ireland.

How can I watch Man United v Melbourne Victory in Ireland?

The match will be available to subscribers of MUTV, which is also available on the club’s official app and website.

What is at stake?

Not much, except for the mood of millions of global Man United fans heading into the weekend.

While it would be foolish for supporters to get carried away with Tuesday’s win over Liverpool, it certainly would have put a spring in their step, particularly given the identity of the opposition.

The most important thing on Friday will be for United to continue the steady progress shown in Bangkok, while putting on a performance to please the local fans who have paid to be in the stadium, as well as those watching on from home.

What is the team news?

Ten Hag made the most of his 31-man travelling squad on Tuesday, making 10 half-time changes in order to provide minutes to as many of his players as possible.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that defender Axel Tuanzebe has flown home to England to attend to a “small personal issue,” with 19-year-old Will Fish flying in the opposite direction to replace him.

As has been widely-documented, Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t on the tour, as uncertainty continues to surround his Man United future.

On the other side, United could be up against their former player Nani, whose move to Melbourne Victory was confirmed earlier this week.

