Man United v Man City: TV details as broadcasters swap usual slots

Man United v Man City TV details.

Manchester United and Manchester City face off this weekend and TV subscribers should note a slight change to the usual Saturday schedule.

The two rivals both go into the game in search of their best form, with Man United still stinging from their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in their most recent home match and Man City on the back of a surprise 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side bounced back from that Liverpool humiliation by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last weekend, a result which took them to within three points of Pep Guardiola’s men in the Premier League table.

After Champions League duty for both teams during the week, attention turns to gaining bragging rights in the North West city. Here’s how to watch the game…

What time and TV channel is Man United v Man City on?

Man United v Man City will kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday and it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Fans will be used to seeing the early Saturday game on BT Sport but the decision was made to move the Manchester Derby into the lunchtime slot, with the Premier League stating that “this change from the usual broadcast schedule has been agreed in conjunction with the police, clubs and broadcasters.”

So what happens to the Saturday game on BT?

BT Sport will now take Sky’s usual Saturday evening slot for one week only and will broadcast Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United from 5.30 pm.

What’s the team news for the Manchester Derby?

Man United suffered a blow during the week when Raphael Varane picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Champions League draw with Atalanta.

The Frenchman is expected to be out for four or five weeks and while potential stand-in Victor Lindelof remains a doubt, Solskjaer was positive on Friday about the Sweden captain’s chances of playing.

Paul Pogba remains suspended following his red card against Liverpool and on the Man City end of things, they appear to have a clean bill of health with the exception of Kyle Walker, who picked up a knock in Wednesday’s win over Club Brugge.

Ferran Torres remains a long-term absentee for The Citizens.

