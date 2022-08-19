Man United “making progress” in deal for Sergino Dest of Barcelona

Man United looking at Sergino Dest.

Manchester United are “making progress” in a deal for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, according to reports.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent states that the Red Devils are “making progress” in a move for the the 21-year-old, as they look to boost their squad ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline.

Sergino Dest and Erik ten Hag.

Dest worked with United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where he came through the ranks, before moving to Barcelona in 2020.

A United States international, who was born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother, Dest would challenge Diogo Dalot for United’s right-back slot, with Aaron Wan Bissaka out of favour and potentially leaving the club.

Dest could provide something that they have been missing in recent years, with rival clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea successfully using full-backs as main attacking outlets, added to their defensive responsibilities.

Oh say can you see 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GVt3HeV9R — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Sergino Dest attributes.

The youngster is known for his strong attacking prowess and solid defensive play and should provide a solution to what has been a problem area for United.

The news that the Old Trafford club are making a move for Dest comes as they close in on the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Both players have only emerged as targets in recent days and while this once again points to United’s scattergun approach to transfers, it does seem like both will be able to bring something to a flailing team.

Man United signings.

The pair would join Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez as signings brought into Old Trafford this summer, although the aforementioned trio have done little to improve fortunes after the disaster of last season.

Following defeats to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two matches, Ten Hag’s side face the daunting task of hosting Liverpool on Monday night, in a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Sergino Dest