Man United players are now “losing faith” in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United players “losing faith” in Solskjaer.

Manchester United’s players are losing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial abilities, it has been reported.

ESPN are stating that a sizeable portion of the Red Devils squad had already lost faith before Sunday’s 5-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool, and that feeling is bound to be stronger today.

Ronaldo and Greenwood relationship under scrutiny.

The publication points to a number of problems identified by players including Solskjaer’s inability to solve defensive problems, favouritism of certain underperforming players and his reluctance to give opportunities to Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood has also come under scrutiny in the dressing room, with teammates noticing that the pair rarely pass to each other and that Ronaldo has become irritated by the 20-year-old’s decision-making. Players reportedly feel that Solskjaer should be able to convince the pair to link up to a higher standard.

Solskjaer is losing the Man United dressing room.

Some players are said to have aired their grievances about Solskjaer while away on international duty and while he remains a popular figure, there are those who feel he “lacks the experience, mentality and credentials of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.”

If it is true that players are casting doubt on Solskjaer’s methods then it could mean another step towards the exit door for the Norwegian.

Losing the dressing room has been the final nail in the coffin for many a manager and if those in the corridors of power get wind of the discontent, then it could spell the end for Solskjaer.

Conte in line to succeed Solskjaer?

However, Man United issued fans with an update earlier which stated that “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to Manchester United’s next three matches to provide the platform for the Reds to dig in and fight back.”

Those matches are a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a Champions League visit to Atalanta next Tuesday and a home derby against Manchester City on November 6th.

The same ESPN article states that if Solskjaer does leave the club, Man United could turn to ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who is reportedly “prepared to return to management at Old Trafford.”