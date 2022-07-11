Man United v Liverpool: How to watch the pre-season friendly in Ireland

How to watch Man United v Liverpool in Ireland.

Here’s how to watch the pre-season friendly between Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool in Ireland, as the two go head-to-head in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The term ‘friendly’ is used loosely, given the hatred between the two sets of supporters, but Tuesday’s match will primarily be used by Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the new season.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v Liverpool in Ireland.

When does Man United v Liverpool take place?

Man United and Liverpool will face off in Bangkok at 8pm local time (2pm in Ireland) on Tuesday July 12th.

Will the match be on TV in Ireland?

The match will be available to subscribers of each club’s respective TV channels.

MUTV, which is also available on the official Man United app and website, will begin its coverage at 1pm Irish time, with viewers supporters sure to flock to watch Ten Hag’s first match in charge of the Red Devils.

Liverpool supporters will be able to watch the game on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

What is at stake?

Very little, in the grand scheme of things.

However, with the match sure to be played in front of a full house at Bangkok’s 65,000-capacity Rajamangala National Stadium, both sides will want to put on a show for those who have turned out.

Neither will want to lose against their fiercest rivals ahead of the new campaign and for United, revenge may be on the minds, after they suffered two thrashings at the hands of Liverpool last season.

Cooling off after the first session in Bangkok 🧊#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/nskdFFWIAt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2022

What have the managers said about Man United v Liverpool?

While the rivalry may be new to Ten Hag, Klopp is a veteran of these meetings and the German has a decent record against United.

He has managed against them 16 times competitively, winning six, drawing seven and losing on just three occasions.

“We respect United a lot, but when we meet them we want to beat them,” the Liverpool manager told a news conference in Bangkok ahead of the game.

💬 "Any game against Liverpool is always exciting," says Erik. "We're looking forward to it — it will be a good test for us. The standard of Manchester United is to win every game so we'll start with that in our minds." ✊#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 pic.twitter.com/1NJMHS30w4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2022

Erik ten Hag.

While Klopp’s counterpart is yet to experience the pressures of managing United against Liverpool, he is fully aware of what it means.

“Playing against Liverpool is always exciting,” said the 52-year-old at his own news conference on Monday.

“Man United vs Liverpool is a big game and it’s a really good test for us. The standard of Manchester United is to win every game. We are happy to play this game here in Bangkok for the many fans.”

