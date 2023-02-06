The reason why Man United v Leeds won’t be on TV in Ireland

Manchester United v Leeds won’t be on TV in Ireland.

Man United and Leeds United renew their intense rivalry with an unusual double-header this week, but the first match won’t be available to watch on TV in Ireland.

The two clubs will face off at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, in a match that was originally scheduled to be played on September 18th.

Original match postponed.

However, that meeting was postponed due to events surrounding the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, which took place the following day.

Leeds will then host Man United in their return Premier League fixture, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this coming Sunday.

Here’s why their first meeting won’t be broadcast on TV in Ireland on Wednesday.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

Why isn’t Man United v Leeds on TV in Ireland?

Back in July, it was announced that Man United v Leeds was being moved from Saturday September 17th to Sunday September 18th, due to the Red Devils‘ participation in the Europa League.

However, the match wasn’t chosen for TV coverage, with Sky Sports instead opting for Brentford v Arsenal as their 2pm kick-off, although this match ended up starting at 12pm, after consultation with the Metropolitan Police in light of the Queen’s funeral.

Now that the Man United v Leeds game has been rearranged, the initial decision not to broadcast the game will stand.

This will be disappointing for fans of both clubs, as well as neutrals who will be interested to see how Leeds get on after they sacked their manager Jesse Marsch on Monday.

☕️ A very good morning to every Red out there… Especially these two 🫶 pic.twitter.com/tkZFFkU71k — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2023

Will Man United v Leeds be on the radio?

For those who have access, the match will be broadcast on talkSPORT.

As always, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

