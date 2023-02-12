Man United and Leeds issue joint statement on “unacceptable” chanting during Sunday’s game

Manchester United and Leeds issue joint statement on chanting.

Man United and Leeds United have issued a joint statement which condemns “unacceptable” chanting by both sets of supporters on Sunday afternoon.

During a game which Erik ten Hag’s side eventually won 2-0, home fans were heard chanting songs in reference to the Munich Air Disaster, which claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight Man United players, in 1958.

Joint statement.

Away supporters hit back with chants of ‘Istanbul,’ in reference to the two Leeds fans who were stabbed to death by Galatasaray supporters in the Turkish city, ahead of a Uefa Cup game in April 2000.

“Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game,” said the statement issued by the two rival clubs.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League, and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

Man United and Leeds rivalry.

Man United and Leeds supporters share a long-standing rivalry, which is said to stem from traditional enmity between Lancashire and Yorkshire, and the 15th-century War of the Roses.

There has been incidents at previous games, but the rivalry dissipated somewhat during Leeds’ 16-year absence from the top flight prior to 2020.

Player transfers from Leeds to Man United, such as those of Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith, have also caused tensions to rise at various points in the past.

Man United win.

A fairly poor game on Sunday sprang into life in the 80th minute when Marcus Rashford headed Man United into the lead, before an Alejandro Garnacho strike wrapped up the points five minutes later.

The two sides already played each other earlier this week, with the game at Old Trafford finishing in a 2-2 draw.

