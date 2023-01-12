Man United line up England international as Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement

Man United in for Kyle Walker-Peters.

Manchester United have reportedly short-listed Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, should the latter leave Old Trafford this month.

Injury and a loss of form have restricted Wan-Bissaka’s playing time at Man United this season, although the former Crystal Palace player has impressed in recent weeks.

Despite showing manager Erik ten Hag that he may be useful over the coming months, speculation of a January move away continues to linger, with Wolves said to be keen on taking the 25-year-old off United’s hands.

If Wan-Bissaka does depart, then Walker-Peters, also 25, might be the man to take his place, with talkSPORT stating that the Saints defender is pushing for a move away from the south coast.

Chelsea and Walker-Peters’ former club Tottenham are also said to be keeping tabs the situation of a player who has impressed at Southampton since initially joining on loan from Spurs midway through the 2019/20 season.

He has so far made 89 appearances for the club, scoring four goals, and his club form was rewarded in March 2022, when he made two appearances for England in friendly victories over Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

A move to Old Trafford would see Walker-Peters compete with Diogo Dalot for the right-back slot in Ten Hag’s team, with the Portuguese defender’s strong form this season likely to present a challenge in that department.

However, Dalot has suffered a couple of injuries since returning from World Cup duty with Portugal, meaning that Walker-Peters could well prove a useful asset over the busy few months ahead.

