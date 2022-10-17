The two Irish players in Man United’s top 10 appearance list, as David de Gea closes in

David de Gea closes in on Manchester United top 10.

David de Gea is closing in on the top 10 list of Man United appearances, which contains two Irish players.

The Spanish goalkeeper celebrated his 500th game for Man United on Sunday, and marked it with a clean sheet in a 0-0 against Newcastle.

De Gea remains in 11th place in the all-time list for the Red Devils but it is likely that he will creep into the top 10 as early as January.

Rounding off the exclusive list in 10th place is centre-forward Joe Spence, who made 510 appearances between 1919 and 1933, and just ahead of him are an Irish pair who each hold European Cup winners medals.

Denis Irwin.

Denis Irwin is still remembered fondly by fans who supported the club through the trophy-laden 1990s under Alex Ferguson, and by the end of the Corkman’s time at Old Trafford he made 529 appearances in all competitions.

Ferguson has previously noted that the full-back would be the only player who would be a “certainty” to get into his best-ever United XI, which is a massive compliment given the array of stars who worked with the legendary manager.

Irwin was a key member of the Treble-winning side of 1999, and he ended his time at Old Trafford in 2002 with eight Premier League medals, three FA Cups, a League Cup, a Champions League title and a Cup Winner’s Cup.

Tony Dunne tops list of Man United Irish players.

United’s previous European Cup-winning side in 1968 also contained an Irish full-back, with Tony Dunne playing at left-back in Matt Busby’s team.

Dunne signed for United from Shelbourne in 1960 and ended up playing 535 times for the club, just six more than Irwin.

He also picked up two First Division titles and the 1963 FA Cup as part of Busby’s successful rebuilding of the club after the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, which claimed the lives of eight players.

Dunne passed away at the age of 78 in June 2020, and United paid tribute by referring to him as one of their “greatest-ever full-backs”.

One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United. Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/M8xYNdqMcU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 8, 2020

David de Gea closes in on Irish players.

De Gea has played every minute of all competitions for Erik ten Hag this season, and if he continues to do so, he will enter the top 10 with an appearance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 2nd.

Despite the 31-year-old’s regular playing time, he is unlikely to catch Ryan Giggs as the all-time appearance holder, with the Welshman having played 963 times for United.

Bobby Charlton is in second place in the list on 758, while Paul Scholes (718), Bill Foulkes (688) and Gary Neville (602) round off the top 5.

Man United top 10.

De Gea is still relatively young for a goalkeeper so if he plays well over the next few years, he should have realistic aspirations of making the top 5, but only if he signs an extension to his contract that expires in the summer of 2023.

For those wondering, De Gea’s former captain Wayne Rooney is sixth in the all-time list with 559 appearances for United, while 1968 European Cup winning-goalkeeper Alex Stepney is in seventh place with 539, just ahead of the aforementioned Irish duo.

