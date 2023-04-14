Erik ten Hag issues good and bad news on the Man United injury front

Erik ten Hag issues Manchester United injury update.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag gave injury updates Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford, after the club’s 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday night.

Varane was taken off at half-time during the game, while Martinez suffered a painful looking injury to his foot while United were 2-1 ahead in the dying minutes.

Lisandro Martinez injury.

Despite fears that the Argentine had injured his Achilles, Ten Hag confirmed afterwards that this was not the case, but Martinez will be absent for the game against Nottingham Forest this weekend, and most likely longer.

“I cannot tell what it is, but is not an Achilles,” said Ten Hag. “I have spoken with him and he is okay and he is calm. I think it’s an injury that means he will not play on Sunday. I cannot say what the diagnosis is. I prefer to wait and to know what it is.”

On Varane, Ten Hag added: “That injury, he complained about it over the last couple of weeks and we have to see how it is now.”

Man United injury crisis.

With their first-choice centre-back pairing injured for the weekend, United supporters can expect to see Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof line out at the City Ground on Sunday.

In better news, Ten Hag gave a glimmer of hope that Rashford will be back for the return leg in Sevilla in Spain next Thursday, when United will look to make up for surrendering a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford, which was gained by a first-half Marcel Sabitzer brace.

Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was watching on from the stands, after it was announced earlier this week that he was set to miss “a few games,” following an injury he picked up in the win over Everton last weekend.

“There is a chance but I can’t confirm it in this moment,” said Ten Hag, when asked if Rashford could be back in time to face Sevilla.

With Bruno Fernandes set to be suspended for the game, United could certainly do with their top scorer being back in the fold, with Rashford having already scored 28 goals this season.

