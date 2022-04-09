Man United are ‘looking into’ an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo after Everton defeat

Man United looking into Cristiano Ronaldo incident at Everton.

Manchester United are reportedly looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a fan’s mobile phone at the end of the club’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Anthony Gordon’s goal was enough to secure all three points for the home side and United are now looking into footage that was taken as their players trudged off at full-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks off.

Eyewitnesses have referenced the bouncing of a phone on the ground as Ronaldo was walking past and, according to Sky Sports, ‘United are aware of the footage, which is being widely shared and discussed on social media following the game, and the club are looking into it.’

The alleged incident is likely to be an unwanted headache for the club on a day where they suffered their eighth Premier League defeat of the season.

Travelling to play a desperately out-of-form Everton side, Ralf Rangnick’s men would have been confident about picking up all three points on Saturday afternoon, in spite of their own shortcomings throughout this campaign.

Man United suffer defeat to Everton.

However, backed by a noisy home crowd, Everton recorded just their fourth win in 24 Premier League outings, thanks to Gordon’s first half strike, which deflected off Harry Maguire and into David De Gea’s goal.

“A tough match, again,” was how the Spanish goalkeeper summed up the afternoon in his post-match interview on BT Sport. “I think we weren’t good enough. That is the reality. We were playing against a team that were nervous and tired, they played on Wednesday. “Performing in the games is what matters. To the fans, it is not enough [if we do it in training]. We are in a tough moment to be honest, and we should be winning the game today.” Defeat at Goodison Park.#MUFC | #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022 Ralf Rangnick on Everton defeat. Just days after Everton lost 3-2 to fellow strugglers Burnley, United weren’t able to find the net, something with Rangnick found difficult to make sense of afterwards. “If you don’t score in 95 minutes against a team that conceded three goals against Burnley… it’s difficult to explain,” the German coach said. Next up for United is a home meeting with Norwich City next Saturday before a daunting-looking trip to Anfield to face Liverpool the following Tuesday night.

