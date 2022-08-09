The reason Man United didn’t consider Graham Potter as manager

Graham Potter beats Man United again.

Brighton boss Graham Potter recorded his second successive victory over Manchester United at the weekend, further securing his status as one of England’s brightest managers.

The 47-year-old has worked wonders at the AMEX Stadium since his 2019 appointment, helping the Seagulls to survive in the top flight for two seasons before taking them to a ninth-place finish last time out.

Graham Potter dismissed by Man United.

The success of the former Swansea City manager led to some calls for United to consider him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor but that was never going to be the case, due to one factor.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils declined to consider Potter as the man to take them forward due to his lack of experience managing in the Champions League.

Instead, it seemed like a straight shootout between Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino for the role, with the former eventually being given the job in the Old Trafford dugout.

Europa League journey.

Ten Hag does have plenty of experience in Europe’s top competition, most notably leading Ajax to the 2018/2019 semi-final, and while he may turn out to be the right man, it might be time for the club to stop viewing mangers such as Potter as beneath them.

For one, the former Southampton defender does have experience of guiding a club through a European group stage, even it is wasn’t in the glamorous environment of the Champions League.

In 2017/18, he led Swedish side Ostersund into the knockout stage of the Europa League, where they were beaten by Arsenal in the last 32.

Given that the Europa League is the continental competition that United will be competing in this season, perhaps Potter would have have sufficient European experience to lead them this season.

The case for Potter.

As well as that, he has shown himself to be more than capable of getting a strong squad together, keeping it happy and, most importantly, getting results on the pitch – objectives that have rarely been realised at Old Trafford in recent times.

As Ten Hag has learned since taking over, the media glare that shines upon Man United is like no other in world football. While it may be naive to assume that Potter is ready for such a monster of a job, it’s not unfathomable that his management skills would have taken them up a level from last season.

Read More About: graham potter, Manchester United