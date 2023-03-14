How to watch the Man United v Fulham FA Cup quarter-final on TV in Ireland

How to watch Manchester United v Fulham on TV in Ireland.

Man United host Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final this weekend, and the match will be on TV in Ireland.

The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a cup treble, with the Carabao Cup already safely in the Old Trafford trophy cabinet, while Erik ten Hag’s side are 4-1 up on Real Betis after their Europa League last-16 first leg meeting, with this piece being written ahead of Thursday’s second leg.

Fulham will be hoping to topple their hosts in the FA Cup this weekend, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

When does Man United v Fulham take place?

Man United host Fulham on Sunday March 19th, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 4.30pm.

How can I watch the Man United v Fulham match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV 1, but in Ireland, viewers will be able to watch it on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

What is at stake?

Man United have genuine aspirations of completing a Treble, that admittedly would pale in significance compared to the one they accomplished under Alex Ferguson in 1999.

However, adding the FA Cup and Europa League to their Carabao Cup success would match the achievement of arch-rivals Liverpool in 2001, and would certainly be viewed as a major success by Ten Hag in his first season at the helm.

By their standards, Fulham are enjoying a fine season of their own, with Marco Silva’s men sitting eighth in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

The Cottagers have never won a major trophy, though they did reach the FA Cup Final in 1975, and the Europa League Final in 2010.

With a number of big-name clubs already out of this season’s FA Cup, a win at Old Trafford on Sunday would certainly have their fans dreaming of silverware.

