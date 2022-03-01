Man United football director gives update on manager search

Manchester United manager search.

Man United’s football director John Murtough has given an update on the club’s search for a new manager.

In his remarks to the club’s analysts and investors, Murtough has stated that a “thorough process” is underway to find a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, “with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

Man United objectives.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season, when he is expected to take a consultancy role with the club.

In the meantime, the German has found himself at the forefront of United’s attempts to secure a top four Premier League finish and with it, Champions League qualification for next season.

While this is a short-term target, Murtough has said that it is “not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

John Murtough: “We have the right structures.”

“Overall, while there is potential for further improvement and progress, we do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams to support long-term success and we will continue working relentlessly and investing to achieve that,” is Murtough’s upbeat assessment of where Man United are right now.

Meanwhile, recently-appointed chief executive Richard Arnold added that bringing trophies to Old Trafford was “our central objective as a football club and we are focused on building a winning culture to achieve it.”

Man United manager candidates.

Rangnick is said to be involved in the process of identifying a new permanent manager, with Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain being the two men most frequently linked with the role.

Man United currently lie fourth in the Premier League but have played three more games than Arsenal, who are just two points behind Rangnick’s men.

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also within reach of taking that coveted final Champions League spot.

Still being involved in this season’s Champions League is a rare highlight of an otherwise poor season for the Old Trafford outfit, as they were knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup in the early stages.

Anthony Elanga’s goal secured a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in their round-of-16 tie last week, ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford on March 15th.

