Man United issue fitness updates on several first team players

First team stars step up training.

Edinson Cavani could make his return to the Manchester United line-up in the club’s Carabao Cup meeting with West Ham United next Wednesday, while Marcus Rashford is back training at Carrington.

Edinson Cavani could return next week.

Man United are facing into a double-header with the East London side, visiting the London Stadium for a Premier League meeting on Sunday before hosting the Hammers in the League Cup three days later.

Cavani hasn’t played since coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 29th and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked today whether the Uruguayan was close to a return.

“Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday,” Solskjaer said. “Maybe he’ll be involved on Wednesday because he had a fantastic season last season.

“The impact he made towards the end of it when he got his fitness… because he struggled early on with fitness, he struggled with niggles.

McTominay and Rashford also getting closer.

“We feel now to get the best out of Edinson this season we need him to have 100 per cent fit and not pushing. We’ve got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and don’t risk any further injuries.

“I see Edinson having a massive impact because he’s that type of personality and a player. He’s a top professional and he can’t wait to get back on. He’s working really hard to get back on the pitch.”

Along with a potential return of Cavani, the less-pressurised environment of a cup game could see Solskjaer provide minutes to players who are coming from injury or have yet to get minutes on the pitch this season.

It was confirmed today that Scott McTominay and Alex Telles have returned to full training and the club have also released pictures of a Marcus Rashford being put through his paces well ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Phil Jones “are on their way back to the first-team picture after featuring for the Under-23s at Arsenal last weekend.”

Solskjaer and his side will be looking to bounce back from the midweek Champions League defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland, a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal in jus two appearances since returning to Manchester.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, marcus rashford, Scott McTominay