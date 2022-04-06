Man United fan involved in Darren Fletcher altercation reveals what was said

Manchester United fan details Darren Fletcher spat.

A Man United fan involved in an altercation with the club’s technical director Darren Fletcher last Saturday has revealed what was said between the pair.

The spat took place during United’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Old Trafford, as frustrations boiled over during another listless display from Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Jamie Caplan, the supporter in question, has now revealed that the argument stemmed from his accusation that the Man United players don’t care enough about what happens on the pitch.

Man United fan: “Darren Fletcher took it personally.”

“I’m not even bothered about the result,” the 25-year-old told the Manchester Evening News. “At the end of the day, I care about the effort being put in and that was what my argument was about. It was like they didn’t care.

“The reaction from the bench was they didn’t care. The reaction from the players was that they didn’t care and that’s what I said.

“I said, ‘you don’t f*cking care’. It wasn’t directed at Fletcher personally or anything towards him. He’s the one who took offence and turned around and asked me who the f*ck I was and to sit down. That’s when I went back at Fletcher because I took that very personally.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

“Where’s the f*cking fight? You don’t care,” Jamie adds later in the interview. “That’s pretty much word-for-word what I said. He (Fletcher) didn’t like it. But he can’t be in denial, he was there.

“He knows the standards that are required to be top-level. He was in a dressing room with Roy Keane and if he turned around to me and said that’s a good enough United side then he’s a liar and I don’t believe him. Just look at all the old pros, they all say the same thing, it’s just not there, the desire. It isn’t there.”

Darren Fletcher at Man United.

Fletcher was an academy graduate at Man United and was given his debut by Alex Ferguson as a 19-year-old in March 2003. The midfielder played an important role in his compatriot’s final decade managing the club and would end his Old Trafford playing career in 2015 with five Premier League winners medals under his belt, as well as an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Champions League.

After a period coaching the under-16s, Fletcher was promoted to the Man United first team coaching staff by Ole Gunar Solskjaer in January 2021 before taking the role as technical director two months later.

There has been some ambiguity as to what Fletcher’s job entails and his regular appearances in the dugout have caused confusion among some supporters.

However, along with football director John Murtough, the former Scotland international is said to be conducting interviews with candidates for the vacant position of United’s permanent manager, a process which is set to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Darren Fletcher, Manchester United