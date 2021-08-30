Man United release statement on Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United have released a statement to confirm that Edinson Cavani will not be taking part in Urguguay’s World Cup qualifiers in September.

Premier League clubs unanimously decided last week not to release players to countries who were due to play in the UK’s ‘red list’ zones, a decision that affected numerous players from South America and Africa.

Edinson Cavani to remain in England.

While Aston Villa have given permission to Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia to play for Argentina, Man United have stated that Uruguay have reversed a decision to call up Cavani.

“The 34-year-old was scheduled to join up with Oscar Tabarez’s side ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador,” the club said in a statement this afternoon.

“The last of those clashes kicks off at 23:30 BST on Thursday 9 September, so Edinson would not have returned to Manchester until Friday afternoon at the earliest, with the home game against Newcastle United taking place the following day.

“Uruguay is one of several South American countries currently on the UK government’s COVID-19 ‘red list’ too, meaning travelling players would have to quarantine for 10 full days upon their return, further complicating the situation.”

Cavani reacts on Instagram.

Cavani was the only English-based player to be called upon by Uruguay for the upcoming matches and last week, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram which appeared to criticise the Premier League clubs’ decision.

If Cavani had traveled and was force to quarantine upon his return to England, he would have also missed Man United’s opening Champions League match away to Young Boys in Switzerland, as well as Premier League and League Cup clashes with West Ham United.

The forward was granted extended leave to see his family in his homeland over the summer before making his first appearance of the season as a 53rd-minute substitute in his side’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

Last season, Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 games for the Old Trafford club before signing a one-year contract extension in May.

