Man United closing in on Ed Woodward successor

Ed Woodward successor set to be named.

Manchester United are set to appoint from within as the search for a successor for Ed Woodward comes to an end.

Woodward has been Executive Chairman at Old Trafford since 2013 but announced in April that he will be stepping down at the end of this year.

It is now being reported that he will be replaced by the club’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold, with an announcement expected “within weeks.”

Ed Woodward announced resignation in April.

Woodward announced his resignation just two days after the so-called “big six” English clubs announced that they would be joining a new European Super League, a decision that led to widespread protests from supporters of the clubs and the wider football community.

At the time, the 49-year-old said: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.

“I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.”

‘I desperately wanted the club to win the Premier League during my tenure.’

Woodward has never been a popular figure at Man United, with his tenure coinciding with a decline in the club’s on-field performances.

Defending his legacy back in April, he added: “We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years.

“I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to.

“I desperately wanted the club to win the Premier League during my tenure and I am certain the foundations are in place for us to win it back for our passionate fans.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ed woodward, Manchester United, richard arnold, successor