Man United duo take contrasting approaches to Cristiano Ronaldo questions

Manchester United players react to Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

Man United defenders Victor Linedelof and Raphael Varane have offered contrasting views on Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Since snippets of the conversation began to be seeded out on Sunday night, many have wondered how Ronaldo’s teammates will react to him criticising the club so publicly.

Man United defender reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

On Wednesday, we were given a sense of the players’ feelings when both Lindelof and Varane were asked about the situation while on international duty.

Ahead of Sweden’s friendly with Mexico on Thursday evening, national team captain Lindelof decided to take the silent approach when the inevitable questions about Ronaldo came up.

“I do not know,” said the centre-back. “I will not answer that question. You get to take the next question.”

Lindelof also stated that it was his decision to stay quiet on the subject, and he that he hadn’t done so at the request of Man United.

Raphael Varane.

If he had, then Varane didn’t get the memo, as the French defender was a lot more open when he was asked ahead of his country’s World Cup campaign.

Varane has experience of playing with Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and at United, so he should know more than most about his teammate’s demanding personality.

“Obviously it affects us,” Varane told French radio. “We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.”

Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan is due to be aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday night, but much of its content has already been released.

The forward holds very little back when discussing his issues at United, saying that the Glazer ownership “doesn’t care” about the club and that he doesn’t respect manager Erik ten Hag.

You can find out how to watch the full interview in Ireland via this link.

