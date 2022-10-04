What was heard from the Man United dressing room at half-time in derby humiliation

Manchester United dressing room leak.

Man United players were told that they lacked belief in a dressing room rant, during their 6-3 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side went in at the half-time break 4-0 down to their arch-rivals, thanks to two goals each from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez rage in Man United dressing room.

According to The Sun, both Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez were heard chastising their teammates at half-time, telling them that they lacked the belied they needed to compete against a team as strong as Man City.

While the rebuke was never going to change the result, United did go out and win the second half, eventually losing the game 6-3 as City took their foot off the gas.

Both Foden and Haaland completed hat-tricks for the home side, while an Antony goal and an Anthony Martial brace added some sense of respectability to the scoreboard for United.

Man United pre-derby hopes.

While the defeat came as no surprise, there was a section of the Red Devils fanbase who felt their team were capable of getting something out of Sunday’s derby.

United had won their previous four Premier League matches, a run which included victories over both Liverpool and Arsenal.

As well as that, City have had a tendency to leak goals this season and with a relatively new central-defensive pairing of Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji starting on Sunday, hopes were high in some quarters for a United upset.

It’s factors such as these that render an apparent lack of belief bewildering, with Ten Hag thought to have injected plenty of confidence into his charges in recent weeks.

Bruno Fernandes.

“The attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals,” said Fernandes after the game.

“After, we have to run back the result and the second half was much better. We keep control more, we control the game more. Whenever we have the ball we are more brave.

“We are really disappointed but now it’s time to focus on the next game and understand that we have to get back to the performances that we did before — in the belief and everything, in the togetherness principle — and understand that this cannot get us down.”

Next up for United is a trip to Cyprus, where they face Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

