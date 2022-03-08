Pundit calls Man United dressing room a “cesspit” as problems pile up

Problems at Manchester United.

The Man United dressing room is a “cesspit,” while the club needs to “rip things up and start again”.

That’s according to BBC pundit Chris Sutton, who has been speaking in the aftermath of the club’s 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Aside from the problems on the pitch, off-field tensions appear to be emerging every day, with the latest reports suggesting that Marcus Rashford wants to leave the club, while Eric Bailly is unhappy with the continued selection of Harry Maguire.

Chris Sutton: “Man United is a cesspit.”

Diogo Dalot, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are among the other players who are reported to be unhappy under the management of interim boss Ralf Rangnick and if the word coming out of Old Trafford is to be believed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a player who doesn’t want to leave the club.

“I don’t know what the identity is any more,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“People speak about the past and the glory years – but those glory years haven’t been there for a long time now. You have to question whether a lot of the players want to be at Manchester United any more. The dressing room is a cesspit. It’s full of big egos and they’re getting found out in a big, big way now.

“Cristiano Ronaldo needs to go, without a doubt. Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba [also need to go]. Man United need to rip things up and start again.”

Mood darkens at Man United.

Ronaldo and Cavani were the subject of questions faced by Rangnick after the defeat to Man City, with the German coach saying “I have to believe my medical department,” when told that former club captain Roy Keane didn’t believe that Ronaldo is injured.

He also said “I cannot force a player to play.” in relation to Cavani, who has been accused of using injuries to shield a lack of desire to play.

Whatever the case on all of these issues, it’s difficult to remember a time when the mood around Old Trafford was so low.

