Man United hold talks with potential Dean Henderson replacement

Manchester United hold talks with Daniel Bachmann.

Man United are in talks with Watford over a potential transfer for goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, with a view to the Austrian replacing Dean Henderson at Old Trafford.

The Austria international stopper is contracted to the Hornets until 2024, but is reportedly wanted by United as a second or third choice goalkeeper.

Daniel Bachmann to replace Dean Henderson.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Bachmann will be seen as a replacement for Henderson, who is expected to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Bachmann began last season as Watford’s first-choice goalkeeper before losing his spot to ex-Man United keeper Ben Foster in September.

The 27-year-old then enjoyed another spell in the team from November to January before being usurped by Foster again. Overall, Bachmann played 12 Premier League matches throughout the campaign, including a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Manchester United are in talks with Watford to sign Daniel Bachmann as 2/3 goalkeeper. Watford will only consider a permanent deal. 🔴 #MUFC Bachmann, among options for Man United to replace Dean Henderson who’s one step away from joining Nottingham Forest as revealed last week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

Dean Henderson frozen out.

If Bachmann does move to Old Trafford, he is likely to be aware that he will be playing second fiddle to David de Gea.

While United enjoyed a miserable season last time out, De Gea enjoyed something of a resurgence, although this can be put down to the Spaniard being busier due to the leaky defence in front of him.

De Gea’s form appears to have seen off the threat of Henderson, who offered serious competition to his club-mate during a 2020/21 season in which the Englishman made 26 appearances in all competitions.

Daniel Bachmann.

Bachmann joined Stoke City from Austria Wien as a 17-year-old in 2011, but never made a senior appearance for the Potters.

He enjoyed loan spells at Wrexham, Ross County and Bury before moving permanently to Watford 2017.

Another loan spell would follow at Kilmarnock before Bachmann finally began to establish himself in the Watford first team during their promotion campaign of 2020/21.

