How to watch Man United v Crystal Palace on TV in Ireland

Man United host Crystal Palace this weekend and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

Just 17 days after a stunning Michael Olise free-kick rescued a point for Palace against United at Selhurst Park, the two clubs are set to renew rivalries at Old Trafford.

Man United v Crystal Palace.

United are currently on a run of 11 consecutive home wins in all competitions, while both of Palace’s two most recent Premier League wins have come away from home, against West Ham United in November and Bournemouth in December.

Despite the strong form of his side, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be taking nothing for granted against Patrick Vieira’s talented team.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v Crystal Palace in Ireland.

When does Man United v Crystal Palace take place?

Man United host Crystal Palace on Saturday February 4th, with kick-off at Old Trafford scheduled for 3pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match is subject the Saturday 3pm TV blackout rule in the UK, but viewers in Ireland will be able to watch it live.

The game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm.

Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

What is at stake?

A win would see Man United climb to third in the table, temporarily at least, with Newcastle United set to host West Ham United later on Saturday evening.

The Old Trafford club’s relentless post-World Cup league form has hit a stumbling block of late, with the aforementioned draw against Crystal Palace being followed up by a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal.

However, they will be on the crest of a wave after sealing their spot in this year’s Carabao Cup Final.

Sitting in 12th position, Palace have plenty of breathing space on the relegation-threatened sides below them, although Vieira will know that a few more poor results could see them dragged into danger.

The Eagles have only won once in their last seven league outings, although they have secured creditable draws at home to the Uniteds of Manchester and Newcastle in recent weeks.

