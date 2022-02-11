Man United players are mockingly referring to first team coach as ‘Ted Lasso’

Manchester United players refer to coach as ‘Ted Lasso’.

Man United players are mockingly referring to a staff member as ‘Ted Lasso,’ after the fictional coach in the Apple TV sports comedy of the same name.

Chris Armas was drafted in by interim manager Ralf Rangnick in December as the German looked to add to his coaching staff, in the wake of the departures of Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Chris Armas compared to Ted Lasso.

New York native Armas has previously been head coach at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC and has been given responsibility for a large bulk of he training sessions at Carrington.

However, according to ESPN, ‘players on the training ground have jokingly likened Armas to fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso,’ while they are also becoming frustrated with Rangnick’s coaching methods, with many believing that they are ‘old-fashioned.’

Players are reportedly not happy with the manager’s 11 vs. 11 work and would prefer ‘dynamic drills they feel help to keep them sharp between games.’

Man United woes.

This is the latest in a series of reports pointing to an unhappy mood at Old Trafford, with talk of want-away players and dressing room cliques now commonplace.

Away from the dressing room issues, things haven’t been going too well for United on the pitch since the players returned from their winter break.

A penalty-shootout defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup has ended what could have been described as the club’s best opportunity for silverware this season, as they near five years without a trophy.

This result was followed up by a 1-1 at Burnley midweek and while results have generally improved since Rangnick took over from Solskjaer, performances are far from the level of excitement supporters were used to in the glory days under Alex Ferguson.

Rangnick has now taken charge of 12 games and aside from the shootout defeat to Middlesbrough, he has overseen just one defeat, which came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

However, of those 12 games, United have only scored more than one goal on three occasions.

