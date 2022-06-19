Man United CEO Richard Arnold hints at identity of two dressing room leak sources

Richard Arnold speaks to supporters.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has been filmed speaking with supporters in a pub, in a bid to prevent a planned protest at his home.

Arnold received a tip-off on the plan and turned up at the pub where The 1958 group agreed to meet, before going on to discuss a number of topics surrounding the beleaguered club.

Richard Arnold hints at dressing room leaks.

One of the issues raised was the constant leaks coming out of the Old Trafford dressing room last season, and Arnold hinted at the identity of the sources, as he aimed to put supporters’ minds at ease.

“The two sources of the leaks have now left the club,” he is reported to have said, a comment which points towards a number of players who have gone through the Old Trafford exit door this summer.

Man United departing players.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba have both left Man United in recent weeks after their contracts weren’t renewed and both are now looking for a new club.

Since then, Pogba has been busy promoting The Pogmentary, his Amazon Prime documentary, in which he slates the club for not meeting his salary demands in negotiations for a new contract.

Lingard, meanwhile, has revealed the news that he has joined TikTok, in a video posted on social media on Saturday.

While a large proportion of Red Devils fans are glad to see the back of the aforementioned pair, other departing players such as Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have left with a large degree of goodwill from supporters.

Back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant and Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani have also ended their spells at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Thought I’d join the party! Go find me on TikTok @JesseLingard 🥳💯🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/a4JtlW5UGK — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 18, 2022

Richard Arnold.

Arnold took over as Man United CEO in January, replacing the almost universally-unpopular Ed Woodward in the role.

While it will take a lot to gain the trust of supporters, the new man appears to have gotten off to a good start, with JOE quoting one fan who was present at the pub meeting as saying: “We’re not making him out to be a hero, but we respect the fact he came out to see us and speak about things.

Arnold on the Glazers and sponsors: "They're rock hard, They're not frightened." pic.twitter.com/bI3Iz0NMWC — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) June 18, 2022

“He’s basically asking for a clean slate because he’s just started his role. He’s saying that none of the last 17 years is his fault,” the fan added, in reference to the much-maligned Glazer ownership of the 20-time English champions.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United