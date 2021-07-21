Man United “aware” that Bruno Fernandes wants Portugal teammate to join him at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes wants Ruben Neves at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is “very keen” to be joined at Manchester United by Portugal international teammate Ruben Neves.

Dean Jones of Eurosport has said the United are “aware” of their midfielder’s wish and it could give them a boost in the pursuit of Neves.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for the signature of the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder who was part of Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad alongside Fernandes.

“I’m told that the Neves pursuit is genuine and that, while Arsenal are the most active in that transfer and trying to get him over the line, United are still in the conversation,” Jones told The Football Terrace.

“And Bruno Fernandes, particularly, is very keen for Neves to come and join. I think the club are aware of that. That’s another interesting thing to consider in this.”

Where would Ruben Neves fit in?

The signing of Neves would be dependent on how United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play this season, according to Jones.

“It’s just a case of is it Ruben Neves, is it a defensive midfielder?” he said. “It’s all going to depend and it will really give us an insight into what Solskjaer’s mentality is like going into the season and what type of football we can expect from them.

“Is he sticking with that McTominay, Fred combination or is he going to be more open than that? Are you going to have a ball player like Neves who can come in?”

Ruben Neves has impressed for Wolves.

Neves signed for Wolves in 2017 and helped them to promotion to the Premier League in his first campaign, winning the EFL Championship Player of the Season along the way.

He has since appeared 109 times in the top flight for the Molineux club, scoring 11 goals.

Manchester United look to be busy in the transfer department with an agreement already in place for the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

As well as that, goalkeeper Tom Heaton has returned to the club and they have also been heavily linked with the signings of Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier.

