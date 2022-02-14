The reason why Man United v Brighton won’t be on TV in Ireland

Manchester United v Brighton.

Man United take on Brighton on Tuesday night but supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV will be disappointed to learn it won’t be broadcast live in the UK or Ireland.

Given Man United’s recent form, that might be good news for some Red Devils fans, but for the more loyal among them, it’s sure to leave a gap in their Tuesday night plans.

Why isn’t Man United v Brighton on TV?

Man United v Brighton was due to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 18th but with the home side having a number of players and support staff isolating due to Covid-19, the Premier League agreed to a postponement.

The game will now take place on the evening of Tuesday, February 15th, a night when the Premier League’s regular broadcasting partners are already tied up.

BT Sport will be screening the Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City Champions League ties, with the 8.15 pm kick-off time between United and the Seagulls being in place so as not to directly clash with the continental duels.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will be showing Cardiff City v Coventry City and Sheffield United v Hull City from the EFL Championship.

Given the amount of Covid-hit Premier League fixtures that are still to be rearranged, it’s an issue that is likely to crop up a few times over the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, another Champions League night, three Premier League fixtures will take place with none of them expected to be broadcast live. They are Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Watford v Crystal Palace and Liverpool v Leeds United.

Will Man United v Brighton be on the radio?

For those who have access, the match will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

As always, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, Manchester United, Premier League