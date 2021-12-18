The two Man United players who will benefit most from the club’s new assistant coach

Manchester United assistant coach.

Ralf Rangnick hasn’t taken long to put his stamp on Man United, with the interim manager already adding some trusted names to his backroom staff, including a new assistant coach.

Gone are the likes of Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Marytn Pert, all of whom worked under Rangnick’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Chris Armas coming in as the German’s assistant, along with sports psychologist Sascha Lense.

Chris Armas to help McFred at Man United.

Both new additions have worked with Rangnick in the past and Red Devils fans will be keen to see what difference they can make in terms of on-pitch performances.

Armas and Lense were in the dugout at Carrow Road last Saturday for United’s 1-0 win over Norwich City and it’s the former who is likely to take a more hands-on role on the training ground.

This should be good news for the club’s defensive midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred, a combination which was met with much criticism during Solskjaer’s reign, as Armas is known to pay particular attention to players in their position.

Man United assistant coach remembered fondly.

A defensive midfielder himself during his playing days, Armas won 66 caps for the United States between 1998 and 2005, before taking up coaching roles at Chicago Fire, and New York Red Bulls, where he eventually became manager in 2018.

While it didn’t end well for him there, nor in his later role at Toronto FC, the 49-year-old is remembered by ex-Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty as a strong coach, particularly when it comes to the area of midfield.

“I think that he uses his experience as a top-level player and as a full international to be able to relate to guys who play in the middle of the field,” McCarty told The Athletic.

Armas “thinks deeply” about midfield.

“I remember Chris and I having numerous conversations and video sessions about little nuances of the position and areas of my game that I could improve as a defensive midfielder.

“The one area in particular that Chris really excels at is how cerebral the game is, and needs to be, from a midfield position.

“Chris wasn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest player. That’s where his bread and butter was: being able to out-think you. He’s a guy that thinks deeply about the position.”

While the ‘McFred’ combo has performed well since Solskjaer’s departure, – Fred has registered a goal and two assists since the Norwegian left – United fans will be hoping that McCarty’s words about Armas ring true for the remainder of the season.

