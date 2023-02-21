Man United v Barcelona: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV in Ireland

Manchester United v Barcelona: How to watch on TV in Ireland.

After a thrilling game at the Camp Nou last Thursday, Man United and Barcelona will do it all again at Old Trafford this week.

The 2-2 first-leg draw between the two giants of European football may have been a Europa League clash, but it arguably garnered more interest than anything the Champions League had to offer last week.

Man United v Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford was at his brilliant best for the Red Devils, scoring and setting up a goal in between Marcos Alonso and Raphinha efforts for the home side.

Now, it all comes down to a second-leg at Old Trafford, which could go all the way to extra-time and penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v Barcelona in Ireland.

Proud to have joined two greats of the game in scoring for @manchesterunited at the iconic Nou Camp 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/o1BUV8gIWN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2023

When does Man United v Barcelona take place?

Man United host Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-off second-leg at Old Trafford on Thursday February 23rd. Kick-off is at Old Trafford is scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on on Virgin Media Two, after the conclusion of the 5.45pm kick-off between Nantes and Juventus, as well as on BT Sport 2.

What is at stake?

Progress has been made at both clubs this season as they look to return to past glories.

Barcelona sit top of the La Liga table, while United fans are increasingly of the belief that the club’s form can see them involved in a Premier League title race over the coming months.

While further progression in the Europa League could be seen as a distraction, winning trophies is what these two powerhouses are all about, and success on Thursday will be another step towards that.

With the eyes of the world set to be fixed on the two sides once again, both will be eager to claim a big win.

One thing United don’t want is for the game to go to extra-time, with a Carabao Cup Final against Newcastle taking place at Wembley just three days later.

