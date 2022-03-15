Man United v Atletico Madrid – TV channel, kick-off time and team news

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid.

Man United take on Atletico Madrid tonight and we’ve got you covered with all of the TV info you need.

The Champions League last 16 tie between Ralf Rangnick’s side and Diego Simeone’s men is delicately poised after 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid three weeks ago, when Anthony Elanga’s equaliser cancelled out Joao Felix’s opener.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Red Devils in Spain, but with spirits high after a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the atmosphere at Old Trafford is sure to be at fever pitch by the time kick off rolls around.

Here’s everything you need to know about Man United v Atletico Madrid.

Is Man United v Atletico Madrid on TV?

Yes and viewers will have a few options. In Ireland, the game will be broadcast live on RTE 2, as well as on BT Sport 2.

Those who have the LiveScore app will also be able to watch the game in full. Kick-off is at 8pm.

What is the team news?

Luke Shaw remains a doubt for Man United, although he did train on Monday alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, who also missed recent games.

Atletico have confirmed a 23-man squad for their trip to Manchester, with ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez likely to get a frosty reception if he takes to Old Trafford turf.

In-form Felix is likely to play, with Antoine Griezmann potentially starting from the bench again.

Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar are out through injury, while Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

What is the form of the two teams?

Both are enduring inconsistent seasons, with Atletico sitting fourth in La Liga, despite being crowned Spanish champions last season. However, Los Colchoneros have found form recently, winning their last four league games.

As for United, they sit fifth in the Premier League, with Saturday’s win over Spurs alleviating some of the misery that lingered after the 4-1 loss to Manchester City in their previous game.

The club have only lost two league games since Rangnick took temporary charge in December but with five draws during that time, a killer instinct has been hard to find.

Fans will hope that Ronaldo will lead the way after his astonishing hat-trick at Old Trafford on Saturday.

