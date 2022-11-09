Man United v Aston Villa: How to watch Carabao Cup clash on TV in Ireland

Manchester United v Aston Villa: TV details.

After Aston Villa’s victory over Man United on Sunday, the two clubs will do it all again when they play in the Carabao Cup live TV game this week.

Unai Emery’s first game in charge of the Birmingham club couldn’t have gone better, as his side defeated Erik ten Hag’s men 3-1 in front of a vociferous Villa Park.

United will be out for revenge on their own turf on Thursday, and here’s how you can watch the game live in Ireland.

When do Man United play Aston Villa?

Man United and Aston Villa face each other at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with kick-off pencilled in for 8pm.

What is at stake?

Everything and nothing, depending on which way you look at it.

Man United fans have been starved of a trophy since 2017, and the Carabao Cup may provide Ten Hag with his best chance to win one in his first season in charge.

While it isn’t the most prestigious trophy available, there would be huge disappointment among Red Devils supporters if they go out at the first hurdle on Thursday night.

For Emery, a manager who has won an impressive four Europa Leagues, the Carabao Cup could help him realise the dream he set out upon taking over at Villa last week.

“My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa,” said the Spaniard at his introductory press conference last week. “It’s my personal challenge at the beginning. My second objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe.”

By successfully leading Villa to Carabao Cup glory, Emery would be killing two birds with one stone.

What is the team news?

Traditionally, clubs use the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to rest their biggest stars, and Thursday night is unlikely to be any different.

Bruno Fernandes is available for United after suspension and may be given a runout in order to get back up to speed.

Anthony Martial could start after coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s defeat, while young forward Shola Shoretire has been training with the squad.

Villa’s Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho are both ruled out through injury, while former United captain Ashley Young could start on his return to Old Trafford.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1960, the League Cup officially began! 🏆 😍 Tell us your favourite memory from this competition…#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/pSgz0NG5kZ — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 26, 2022

Will Man United v Aston Villa be on TV in Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

When is the draw for the fourth round?

The 16 teams left in the competition will take their place in the draw for the fourth round, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports after the conclusion of the Man United v Aston Villa game.

