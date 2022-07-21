Man United v Aston Villa: How to watch the pre-season friendly in Ireland

How to watch Manchester United v Aston Villa in Ireland.

Here’s how to watch the pre-season friendly between Premier League sides Man United and Aston Villa in Ireland, as the two go head-to-head in Perth on Saturday.

While the Optus Stadium in the Western Australian city is sure to be packed to the rafters, there will also be a large TV audience on the other side of the world, Ireland included.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man United v Aston Villa from these shores on Saturday morning.

When does Man United v Aston Villa take place?

Man United v Aston Villa takes place in Perth on Saturday July 23rd, with a local kick-off time of 5.45pm (10.45am in Ireland).

Will Man United v Aston Villa be on TV in Ireland?

The match will be available to subscribers of each club’s respective TV channels. United fans can tune in on MUTV, which is also available on the official Man United app and website, while Villa supporters can watch on VillaTV.

What is at stake?

Very little, in the grand scheme of things.

However, both United and Villa are in the midst of their first pre-season campaigns under new managers, and these games are vital to their preparations.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already seen his side win three matches out of three in Thailand and Australia, while they have scored 11 goals along the way.

Steven Gerrard is about to embark on his first full campaign in charge of Villa, having replaced Dean Smith last November, and has overseen two wins out of two since landing in Oz last week.

Additionally for the ex-Liverpool captain, beating United is always something he will relish.

