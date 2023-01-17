How to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV in Ireland.

Manchester City and Tottenham face off in the Premier League on Thursday night and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

Both sides are going through a difficult phase at the moment, with just three wins between them in eight Premier League outings since the return of English football after the World Cup.

City have lost ground on Arsenal in the title race, while Spurs have a lot of work to do if they want to achieve Champions League football for a second consecutive season.

For these reasons, Thursday night’s encounter will have a lot at stake and here’s everything you need to know about watching the game in Ireland.

When does Man City v Tottenham take place?

Man City will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday January 19th, in a match that has a kick-off time of 8pm.

How can I watch the match in Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is at stake?

While Man City manager Pep Guardiola effectively conceded the Premier League title after his side’s defeat in the Manchester derby on Saturday, he isn’t really fooling anyone.

Sure, City sit eight points behind Arsenal, but they have only played 18 games each, and anyone who has watched the Premier League champions in recent years knows that they are capable of going on a relentless winning run.

They also have to face Arsenal twice in the league over the coming months, and two wins in those games would move them six points closer to the Gunners.

Tottenham struggles.

First though, City will have to navigate a home match against Spurs, who have a good record against their hosts in recent years.

This season for Spurs has yet to truly take off, with every win appearing to be followed by a draw or a defeat.

Manager Antonio Conte has cut a frustrated figure in recent months, and his demeanour appears to be reflected in the overall mood around the North London club.

A defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal on Sunday didn’t help matters, and Spurs now sit fifth in the table, five points behind Newcastle and Manchester United in those coveted Champions League places.

