Man City sign Mary Fowler, months after she shared poignant reunion with grandad in Tallaght

Mary Fowler signs for Man City.

Manchester City have announced the signing of Australia forward Mary Fowler, who Irish fans may remember from a lovely moment at Tallaght Stadium last September.

Fowler, whose father hails from Dublin, handed a jersey to her grandfather after Vera Pauw’s Ireland side defeated the Matildas 3-2 in a friendly.

After the game, the then 18-year-old posted pictures and video of the meeting on Instagram, along with the caption ‘Special moments after the game with my Grandad.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Boio Fowler (@maryfowlerrr)

Mary Fowler’s Irish roots.

Fowler’s older siblings Ciara and Caoimhin have both represented Ireland at underage level, but Mary is one that got away, not for the lack of trying from Pauw.

“We were very close,” the Ireland manager said after September’s victory. “I flew in and her Dad flew in, we had a very good meeting. The downside at the moment was that Ciara had already played for Ireland and Australia, and the family wanted to stay together.

“That was the key reason she didn’t choose Ireland. She was almost on her way. We did everything but I wished her good luck.”

Mary Fowler on Man City move.

Fowler, whose mother is from Papua New Guinea, will now link up with Gareth Taylor’s Man City squad, after putting pen to paper on a move from Montpellier.

“I’m really excited and proud to be joining this club – it’s a team that I’ve always wanted to play for, so I’m honoured to have this opportunity,” Fowler said after completing her move to the Women’s Super League outfit.

“I really admire the team’s style of play – when City play, you see football and how beautiful it is, and you can really fall in love with the game just by watching them, both the women and the men’s teams.

“As much as I love winning, I enjoy doing it while playing attractive football and that was a huge part of my decision to join.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Australian international Mary Fowler 🙌#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2022

“One of the most exciting young talents in the game.”

Head Coach Gareth Taylor added: “Mary is a without doubt one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her join us here at City.

“She has a maturity beyond her years but for her, she’s excited to come to England to learn and grow as a player.”

Fowler, who was born in Cairns in February 2003, will hope that her form for her new club helps book her place in the Australia squad for next year’s Women’s World Cup, which they are co-hosting with New Zealand.

In the meantime, she might just relish the fact that Manchester and Dublin are just a quick hop over the Irish Sea from each other.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, mary fowler, womens super league